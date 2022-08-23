To the Editor,

NOT IN FULTON!

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site.

I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)

When a salesman is trying to sell you an item, he paints a very pretty picture. He sells you the feelings that you NEED this. Having had some experience in having studies performed, I know you can get a study to prove your point. This is the case here in my opinion. There never has been a study performed that didn’t say an area needs more housing. The problem is that the city leaders have swallowed this hook line and sinker.

People that have lived in the area for any length of time remember a very nice apartment building that was built on James Street in Syracuse some time ago. It had one and two-bedroom units. It was a multiuse building. It had different types of retail and eating facilities. For years it was a fine establishment. That building is SKYLINE apartments. Anyone that watches the news knows what it has turned into. History has a habit of repeating itself.

Why do I feel that way you are asking.

It’s simple business sense. If you have empty apartments and you have bills to pay, you will rent to the guaranteed means of revenue. It appears that is what happened at the SKYLINE. That process brings with it issues that require added public safety issues. It also brings reduced property values for the area.

It’s already happening here over on W.1st S. Look any day at the sidewalk gatherers in front of the Mill apartments. This type of housing will be a public assistance housing magnet in the City of Fulton.

NOT IN FULTON!

We don’t need a SKYLINE apartment bldg. in our city!

Redevelop bldg.. 30 yes, but make it an office bldg. (Doctors, Lawyers, etc.) with Oswego Health expanding we will need a building to house the office needs for medical services.

Frank Castiglia jr.

Taxpayer city of Fulton

County Legislator 25th District

