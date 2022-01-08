Dear editor,
One year ago, we witnessed an attack on our country: an insurrection by political extremists at the U.S. Capitol.
A mob of violent rioters defaced the Capitol Building and threatened the lives of the elected officials and staff working there—the core of American democracy. This was a pivotal moment for America and our fundamental promise of free and fair elections.
One year out from that horrible day, Congress has yet to secure the right to vote and the integrity of our elections—while state and county governments are passing laws to make it harder to vote. Hours-long lines and oppressive ID requirements are only the beginning, unless Congress acts.
The Senate must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act; both bills are essential to the survival of the American experiment. The House of Representatives has already passed them. We can’t let made-up Senate rules stand in the way of protecting our democracy.
Fighting for our democracy by passing voting rights legislation is one of the most important actions we can take as we commemorate this attack on our country.
Sincerely,
Mary E. Jones
Do you really expect anyone who watched what happened to believe it was an insurrection. I suggest you actually get the total information and not follow the piecemeal you are fed. Also the constitution gives the states the rights on how elections are held . There isn’t anyone stopping anyone from voting anywhere , Stop being woke and actually wake up to what is reality and the eroding of your freedoms.
You’re right Don, it wasn’t an insurrection. It was treason. Any American who takes up arms against our country is a traitor. Good thing they live here. Do you think Putin or Xi would have put up with what happened? Those people would have been shot in the street. Be careful you don’t step in what you’re shoveling.