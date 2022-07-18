To the Editor,

Sheriff Hilton says he plans to donate signs for county businesses in order to comply with new state laws regarding carrying concealed guns that will be effective this Sept. Clarifying the new legislation can be helpful, but we’d like him to be as forthcoming with plans for how he’s going to promote aspects of the law that alert us citizens about all of the places where it will not be legal to carry concealed guns. In the eyes of the law, protecting schools, hospitals, congregations, etc. is as least as important as the right to own and carry concealed firearms.

Sheriffs’ duties are to carry out laws. We don’t expect sheriffs to be selective or make political statements about this aspect of their job. We look forward to Sheriff Hilton’s work on the rejuvenated county Task Force aimed at preventing gun violence at our region’s schools.

Mary and Tom Loe

