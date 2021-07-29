To the Editor,

Zoe (Perez) Galindo is a 24 year old young woman, Fulton NY resident and Fulton High School graduate who needs your donation. Fulton Elks will be holding a benefit dinner for Zoe on August 22, with raffles, door prize, silent auction and bake sale. Zoe’s had multiple brain tumor surgeries and is currently fighting to breathe and wake up from her last surgery on June 24th 2021. Mom drives 45 minutes one way each day so she can talk to and read to Zoe. Please come support the case at the Fulton ELKS 57 PIERCE Dr. Fulton NY, There will be lots of Food. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Tammy at 315 806 1234 for $11 or $6 kids 4 to 12, under 3 free. Buy them at the door for $13 adults, $6 kids. Thank you for your support.

-Tammy J. Henderson

