The Bad And The Ugly In 2023

To the editor: Kimball Shinkoskey

Dear Editor,

Here are two early signs that American democracy will gulp down more water in 2023 than it did in 2022, as it drowns in the ocean of twenty-first century greed and lust.

Now comes news from the heartland that the Nebraska legislature is considering a bill to legalize betting on Nebraska football games at casinos. Let’s pair this alongside some big city news that “gambling’s last big prize,” New York City, may be ready for a casino.

Actually, if history teaches us anything, gambling still has plenty of ground left to cover. Before long we will be betting on snuff sports like ancient Rome did with its gladiators once it left democracy and embraced its emperors.

Today’s Republican party, the nascent monarchist party of America, no doubt already has candidates in mind for coliseum duel-to-the-death games. Illegal immigrants, Congressional Progressive Caucus members, and LGBTQ folks all would serve up well to the lions.

The second early sign? All the early bird Senate candidate announcees, who are trashing our 200-year-long tradition of not demonstrating overmuch lust for partisan power. Our nation’s new mantra? Got to get off to an early start if you are hankering for lifetime power.

