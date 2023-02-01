To the editor: Carolyn Handville

Dear Editor:

Cancer screening can save lives. It can find cancer early when treatment works best, and screening for cervical and colorectal cancer can also stop cancer from starting. In the last year, the CSP served over 23,000 people across the State, providing screening and follow-up tests, referral to treatment, and client support through case management services.

Yet, the CSP could do more. At current funding levels, the statewide program reaches 18% of the estimated 140,000 eligible population of uninsured people across the State.

Your local program, the CSP of the North Country needs your help. Please spread the word about these life-saving services. Encourage people who do not have health insurance to call 855-592-0830 to find out if they qualify for free cancer screening. Like, follow, and share information from our social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/oco.free.cancer.screenings Be the extra hands and voice we need to reach those in need in our community.

Sincerely,

Carolyn Handville

Coordinator

CSP of North Country

[email protected] / 855-592-0830

