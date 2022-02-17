Dear Editor:

Congressmen Chris Jacobs and John Katko voted, along party lines, against H.R. 4521, the “America COMPETES Act of 2022.” This legislation provides $52 billion for micro-chip research, development and private sector investment of micro-chip manufacturing.

Micro-chips are essential for our economic and national security interest. Furthermore, this legislation provides $45 billion to strengthen our supply chain by acquisition of critical goods and equipment necessary for our national security and economic vitality. This legislation provides good jobs with competitive wages. That is why this legislation has the support of the AFL-CIO, the United Steel Workers and the Alliance of American Manufacturers among others.

While the Republican Party’s objective is to block Democrat success, Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Katko’s obligation is to the citizens they represents. The poverty rate in Orleans County, Livingston County, Niagara County, Jefferson County and Oswego County are greater than 10 percent, (U.S. Census report July 1 2021).

Improving economic activity should be job one for Mr. Jacobs and Mr. Katko. Their cynical opposition shows their devotion to national party politics not to the citizens they represent. Citizens of these counties need a representative not a party bureaucrat.

-William Fine

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related