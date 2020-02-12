Oswego County Democratic Committee Endorses Balter for New York’s 24th Congressional District

After meeting with and considering three exceptional candidates, the Oswego County Democratic Committee endorsed Dana Balter for the 24th Congressional District.

She has worked tirelessly getting to know the constituents in the NY-24 and the issues facing the district.

In 2018, she ran an unprecedented grassroots campaign in New York’s 24th Congressional District, swinging the district 16 points, breaking volunteer and fundraising records, and coming closer to defeating John Katko than anyone ever has before.

She is a special education advocate and former professor at Syracuse University,

Balter has been a lifelong fighter for the underdog.

After the last election, she founded a nonpartisan nonprofit organization called Enter the Public Square, dedicated to building civic engagement.

“It’s time we have a candidate that will work for affordable heath care, an economy working for everyone, and

getting big money out of politics. Dana has held numerous opportunities for people to meet her in person with

discussion of the issues and opportunities to ask questions. When was the last time Mr Katko held open meetings

in the district?” asked County Chair Gordon Prosser.

