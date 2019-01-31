Oswego Fire Department Partners With Red Cross To Host Blood Drive

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Fire Department will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on February 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire department headquarters located at 35 E. Cayuga St.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the Oswego Fire Department at (315) 343-2161 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.

Walk-ins are always welcome.

“The Oswego Fire Department is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director, Randy Griffin. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors.

With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.

“We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There’s no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life,” yje chief said.

According to the Red Cross, the blood supply is a critically low levels and donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.

