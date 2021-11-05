$25,000 Grant Secured In Support Of The Campaign For Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Oswego Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Oswego County, is one step closer to its fundraising goal thanks to a $25,000 grant from Stewart’s Shops and the Dake Family. Proceeds will be used to support the renovations of the third and fourth floors of Oswego Hospital.

“Stewart’s is committed to giving back to all our shops’ communities,” said Susan Dake, President of the Stewart’s Foundation. “Helping to ensure peoples’ health with a donation to the Oswego Health Foundation for the hospital renovation is an important part of that commitment.”

Construction is set to be complete on the third and fourth floors of Oswego Hospital January 2022. Once complete, each floor will provide comfortable areas for family members to gather. The nurse’s station on both floors will be relocated, allowing for more immediate access to the care staff. Most importantly, many of the patient rooms will be private, which will solve what patients and their physicians fear most during a hospital stay: infection, exhaustion, and noise.

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

