OSWEGO – Due to concerns over steadily increasing COVID-19 cases and in consideration of the health and safety of attendees, the Oswego Health Foundation has postponed its 3rd Annual Gala.

The event has since been modified and through a partnership with News Channel 9, Oswego Health will be featured in a 30-minute broadcast on November 16, 2021, at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the broadcast will be to spotlight the services and staff of Oswego Health, with inspiring interviews with donors and supporters of the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.

This virtual program is produced in part through generous sponsors such as ConnextCare, CRA Medical Imaging, and The Hayner Hoyt Corporation.

“ConnextCare and Oswego Health have always strived to work together in providing the best care for the communities we jointly serve,” said Tricia Peter-Clark, FACHE, President & CEO of ConnextCare. “We deeply value the partnership we have cultivated with Oswego Health and are excited to support their “Right at Home with Oswego Health” TV Broadcast event to bring awareness to their organization and the outstanding services they offer.”

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

