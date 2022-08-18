OSWEGO – The 7th Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, was held August 13, with 148 individuals participating, including 26 children for the Kids Fun Run.

Through their kind donations and the support of local businesses, the annual event raised over $30,000 to support patient care in Oswego County.

Auyer Race Timing & Event Management tracked results for the 5K and the overall winner, taking first place at 18:40 was 15-year-old, Everett Bryant from Mexico, NY. Second place was 20-year-old Molly Fitzgibbons from Oswego at 18:56. Third place overall was 47-year-old Mike Chrisman from Fulton, crossing the finish line at 19:07.

“We truly appreciate the support received from the community and our local business partners,” said Michele Hourigan, director of business and community development for the Oswego Health Foundation. “As a nonprofit community healthcare system, we count on support from generous supporters, to help us deliver the outstanding medical care our patients and community deserve. Proceeds from this annual 5K will directly impact care in our community.”

