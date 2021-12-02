OSWEGO – Oswego Health is happy to announce the recent promotion of Alison Fluman, MSN, FNP-c to Director of Community Health.

In this new role, Fluman will be responsible for the management of Occupational Health, Health Education, Employee Health Services, and Health Education.

Fluman earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Nursing from SUNY Upstate and has been a Registered Nurse since 2013. Before joining Oswego Health, she worked for Hill Haven Transitional Care Center in Rochester and Crouse Hospital.

