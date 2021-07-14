OSWEGO – A doctor-patient relationship is built on trust, respect, and communication. However, in the situation of Jerry Stanard and Felix Oben, MD, one might say the bond is much stronger as for the past 16 years of being his patient, Stanard refers to Dr. Oben as his close friend.

Their friendship blossomed after the passing of Dr. Oben’s mother, Regina in 2016. Stanard was someone Dr. Oben could lean on and was truly there to show his support. Then, unfortunately, 18 months later, Dr. Oben was able to return this level of care and compassion as he had received from Stanard, as Stanard’s wife Barbara passed.

Stanard has been a true supporter of Oswego Health over the years and has shown his appreciation for the level of care his family has received.

“Oswego Health is important to me because it is local, quality care,” Stanard said. “The organization is an integral part of our community and has been so for many years. Their progress and commitment to our community are evident every day and this saves time and money so people don’t have to travel outside the county to seek healthcare. Oswego Health, just like our schools, is yet another piece of the puzzle that is our community-one in which many people live, work and raise their families.”

Stanard knew he wanted to do something again to memorialize and honor Barbara, but felt he wanted to also share this experience with his dear friend, Dr. Oben. Donating $100,000 to the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health, Stanard asked that this gift be made in memory of these two women who meant so much to them. Though Barbara and Regina never actually met and were from two different parts of the world, the families are forever united by a common bond.

On June 9, Oswego health honored the memory of Barbara and Regina by placing a plaque in Dr. Oben’s practice, Oswego Health’s Center for Urology and Kidney Diseases.

“I feel particularly grateful that my mother has been remembered in such a special way,” shared Dr. Oben. “She was a woman of faith whose love for humankind and for helping the less fortunate in her community transcended all boundaries. I hope and pray we can all emulate that Spirit of love and care in our community. I am very grateful to Oswego Health and to Jerry, Bryan, and Kerrie Stanard who by their extreme generosity chose to honor Barbara Stanard and my mom in this very special way. ”

