Campaign For Oswego Health Raises Over $4 Million To Support Local Healthcare

OSWEGO – Oswego Health, a community-centered healthcare system with 17 locations, has concluded its comprehensive fundraising campaign, The Campaign for Oswego Health, and raised $4,187,533 to advance its mission of best-in-class healthcare.

For 140 years, Oswego Health has been providing healthcare for nearly 120,000 people that call Oswego County “home.” As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health invests every penny of income over expenses in caring for the community. Based on a recent report from the Healthcare Association of New York State, Oswego Health, with an annual payroll of $76 million, generated $228 million in economic activity for the region, resulting in $28 million tax dollars generated.

Additionally, Oswego Health annually provides $18 million as part of a community investment project to provide care to those without insurance, those who are underinsured, and those who are medically indigent.

Insurance reimbursements, including those from Medicare and Medicaid, do not cover operating expenses in their entirety, making the Oswego Health Foundation and the support it facilitates a critical component of the healthcare system. The institution relies, in part, on philanthropy for its continued success.

“Quality healthcare should be accessible without the need to travel outside the community where you live,” said Michael Harlovic, President & CEO. “This is the mission of Oswego Health and something we have stayed true to for the past 140 years as we are dedicated to reinvesting in this community, our facilities, our providers and staff, to continue to transform healthcare locally.”

Fundraising for Caring for our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health began in 2018, with an initial financial goal of $2.5 million to support key strategic priorities including renovating the Medical-Surgical Unit at Oswego Hospital, transforming mental health by opening Lakeview Center for Mental Health and Wellness and offering the most advanced, state-of-the-art orthopedic suite in CNY by opening The Center for Orthopedic Care.

“To have 100% support from our Oswego Health Board of Directors, Foundation Board, senior leadership team and our very own employees who supported the campaign with a philanthropic gift, speaks wholeheartedly how we as an organization believe in these critical initiatives that will revolutionize healthcare for our community,” said Margaret N. Barclay, Executive Director of Oswego Health Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to the countless businesses, organizations, and individual donors who too, stepped up and chose to invest in healthcare. Together we are revolutionizing services available for our families.”

Ed Alberts, Board Member & Chair of the Campaign Steering Committee said, “I think healthcare in any community is really important and it’s obvious, if not before the pandemic, but certainly in the past two years, how important Oswego Health is to this community. I am tremendously grateful for the support The Campaign for Oswego Health received and the transformation these dollars raised have been able to do.”

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...