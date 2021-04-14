Center For Wound Healing At Oswego Health Promotes Foot Health Education

OSWEGO – April is National Foot Health Awareness Month and the experts at The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health is spreading awareness of common foot wounds and treatments with a patient-focused education campaign.

Right now, nearly 7 million Americans are living with a chronic wound, and more than two million of those are suffering from diabetic foot ulcers. Sadly, if left untreated, non-healing wounds can lead to infection, amputation, and even loss of life. Approximately 80% of lower limb amputations are preceded by a non-healing foot ulceration.

Some of the primary risk factors for wounds of the feet include neuropathy, deformity of the foot, history of foot ulceration, absent or diminished pulses, and prior amputation.

The most common types of foot wounds are diabetic foot ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, arterial or ischemic ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

There are preventative measures everyone can do to improve foot health. The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health offers the following foot care tips:

Check your feet for red spots, cuts, swelling, blisters, sores, or other injuries daily.

Wash your feet every day and dry them with care, especially between the toes.

Wear properly fitting shoes that do not rub or pinch your feet.

Always wear socks or stockings with your shoes, and never walk barefoot or while wearing just socks.

Physical activity can help increase circulation in your feet. Consult your healthcare team to see which physical activity is right for you.

Regular foot inspections are key to prevention. All patients, but especially people living with diabetes, should take off their socks at every check-up to check for any problems with their feet. Proper footwear, a healthy diet, and maintaining healthy glucose levels can also help prevent wounds.

The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health offers comprehensive wound care and leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies.

For more information, contact The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health at 110 West Sixth Street; Oswego, New York, 13126 or by calling 315-326-3780.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...