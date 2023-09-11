Community Bank Commits To Future Transformation Of Oswego Health

$50,000 Donated to Support Endowment Fund

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Health Foundation Endowment Fund was established in 2021 thanks to a few determined donors who wanted to leave a lasting impact on our community. Oswego Health is honored to have the support and trust of Community Bank which recently gave $50,000 to support the fund and the transformation of the healthcare system.

The Oswego Health Foundation Endowment Fund is designed to keep the donors’ investments in Oswego Health intact while using the investment income for future healthcare investments. The endowment serves as an income in perpetuity, and Oswego Health will be able to count on annual distributions for its charitable work. Funds may be designated for endowment by the donor or by the board of directors.

Community Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Tryniski shares, “Community Bank is very pleased to support Oswego Health, a vital institution in supporting the healthcare needs and quality of life for residents across the Oswego County community.”

“Community Bank’s support of the Endowment Fund sends a message that they care about long-term stability, fiscal responsibility, and financial viability,” explains Margaret Barclay, Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation. “Their support will ensure Oswego Health’s ability to care for our community into the future.”

For more information about the Oswego Health Endowment Fund visit www.oswegohealth.org or call 315-326-3519.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

