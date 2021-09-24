Empower Federal Credit Union Supports Developments In Local Healthcare

OSWEGO – Two community nonprofits share similar missions and it all boils down to “people helping people.” With over 1,200 employees representing Oswego Health, patient-centered care is at the core of their mission. For Empower Federal Credit Union and its employees, it’s all about building relationships and creating lifelong partnerships.

So, when approached to support The Campaign for Oswego Health, Empower Federal Credit Union was quick to step up with a donation of $35,000.

“Empower Federal Credit Union is pleased to support Oswego Health’s major projects and initiatives that will provide the best healthcare and services to our community,” said Mary Orr Wilson, VP Communications/Marketing at Empower Federal Credit Union. “Oswego Health aligns with our credit union philosophy “People Helping People” by offering accessible, quality healthcare and services in the areas that we both serve.”

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million toward the overall $3.5 million goals.

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

About Oswego Health ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

