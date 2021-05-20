OSWEGO – For generations, Fulton Savings Bank has been there for people in Central New York and Northern New York and offered financial assistance to improve the overall quality of life.

Their commitment to the community goes well beyond a monetary transaction as they also support the community in which their customers reside through various philanthropic initiatives.

The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Oswego Health, the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Oswego County, recently was awarded $50,000 to support its $3.5 million comprehensive campaign, Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.

“Fulton Savings Bank’s pledge to Oswego Health is part of our ongoing commitment to give back to our customers and friends in the communities we have served for 150 years,” said Michael J. Pollock, President & CEO.

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.

“We are fortunate to have longstanding businesses such as Fulton Savings Bank in our community,” said Margaret Barclay, Executive Director of The Oswego Health Foundation. “Their support of The Campaign for Oswego Health will help us transform healthcare locally.”

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

About Oswego Health: ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility that provides complete rehabilitation services and an Adult Day Health Services Program; Springside at Seneca Hill, a 57-unit independent retirement community and Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home health care agency in Oswego County. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

