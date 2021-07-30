Harbor Eye Associates Support Local Healthcare With Gift To Campaign For Oswego Health

OSWEGO – With locations in Oswego and Pulaski, locally owned Harbor Eye Associates know the importance of having a strong healthcare system.

To further show their support to ensure the highest quality of care is available for the community, Drs. Lori Youngman and David Dexter have recently contributed $25,000 to the Caring for Our Community, Right at Home, The Campaign for Oswego Health.

“A healthy population is a community’s greatest asset,” shared Dr. Lori Youngman. “Oswego Health strives to keep all of us healthy. As eyecare providers, we are pleased to partner with Oswego Health in this mission. We are proud to financially support the Oswego Health Foundation and encourage all to join in and support their Campaign. Together we can maintain a healthy community.”

The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million towards the overall $3.5 million goal.

For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at [email protected] or by calling 315-326-3473.

Dr. Lori Youngman and Dr. David Dexter of Harbor Eye Associates

