OSWEGO – Oswego Health announces the installation of the Welch AllynTM Q-Stress® Cardiac Stress Testing System which offers a simple, secure, and connected solution for clinical excellence in diagnostic cardiac stress testing.

The system helps detect and diagnose heart conditions faster and with greater accuracy.

With heart disease being the leading cause of death for Oswego County residents, Oswego Health has made this investment in testing a priority, and thanks to a recent grant the Oswego Health Foundation received from the Oswego County Community Foundation, the latest technology, and upgrades to the cardiac stress lab are available, locally.

“The Oswego County Community Foundation strives to provide support for unique initiatives that have a significant impact,” said Board Chair, Eric Bresee, MS, LMHC. “Cardiac disease is one of the leading causes of poor health in our community and this system will help detect and diagnose heart conditions faster and with greater accuracy. OCCF is happy to support Oswego Health in making this technology available locally.”

The Q-Stress® Cardiac Stress Testing System delivers accurate, intelligent insights needed to help improve patient outcomes. Its best-in-class algorithms offer exceptional accuracy in real-time ST-segment monitoring, arrhythmia detection, and resting ECG interpretation. The system’s complete clinical data presentation shows patient information on one screen with a 24-inch display, and the intuitive left-to-right workflow leads a provider through stress tests with all settings one click away.

