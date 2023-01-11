John Ben Snow Grant Supports Mental Health Locally 

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego Health Foundation was recently awarded $10,000 through the John Ben Snow Matching Grant program, raising a total of $21,000 to support access to mental health services in both Oswego and Cayuga Counties.

The philanthropic arm of Oswego Health applied for the grant to support the Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Team, who is a mobile, multi-disciplinary, mental health team, which offers various support services and delivers comprehensive, person-centered treatment and rehabilitation to individuals over the age of 18 with severe and persistent mental illness. The ACT Team services include help and support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to individuals in both Oswego and Cayuga Counties.

Rather than refer individuals to other programs and services, the ACT Team provides the treatment and services needed.Funds secured through the John Ben Snow Grant will be used to support programs and services including housing and vocational support, family education, counseling, psychiatry services, physical health monitoring, medication administration, and substance abuse support.

The Act Team helps clients with access to benefits, care, case management, counseling, behavioral health services, dental, educational and job skill coaching, home care, housing, and medical services including making appointments with a primary care physician. Teaching life skills is a large part of what the ACT Team is about, helping individuals get back on their feet while promoting better mental health and wellness. Many clients have lost touch with their families, have been rejected by family, and have no safety net to help them. The ACT Team is a safety net for many clients.

President of the John Ben Snow Foundation and Memorial Trust, Jonathan L. Snow shares: “We are excited to partner with Oswego Health and the broader community who stepped forward to meet the $10,000 challenge grant that will enhance access to critical mental health services.”

“Oswego Health is committed to improving the mental health of our community. We are so fortunate to have the support of the John Ben Snow Foundation which will help improve access to care,” shared Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation, Margaret Barclay.

To learn more about local healthcare, please visit www.oswegohealth.org/

