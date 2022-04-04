OSWEGO – The employees of Little Lukes Preschool & Childcare not only care about the children enrolled in their programs throughout CNY, but their care extends beyond their locations and into the community.

For the second time, employees have raised funds as part of Jeans Day contributions and have selected Oswego Health and their pediatric patients and clients as beneficiaries. Over $8,000 was raised and will go to supporting children seen at the Oswego Hospital Emergency Department and Child and Family Services located in Fulton.

According to CDC data, throughout the pandemic, mental health related emergency department visits continue to escalate for children ages 5 to 17 and the demand for counseling rises. COO of Little Lukes, Abby Weaver said the staff wanted their “Jeans Friday” funds to make an impact locally. “Directing our donation toward pediatric patient comfort items has been an important way to have an impact on local children who may be in stressful situations.”

Jennifer Fassano, RN, BSN, Director of Emergency Department shared “our young patient’s eyes lit up when he was handed an adorable stuffed animal to hold while waiting for care. For a minute he wasn’t nervous and hugged his new bear.”

The Oswego Health Foundation will use the funds to purchase care items such as clothing, undergarments, personal hygiene products, stuffed animals, fidget toys, fleece blankets, coloring, and activity books, as often these young patients are in the Emergency Department for extended periods awaiting a psychiatric evaluation or health screening.

In addition, Child and Family Services will use the donation to purchase cards, games, and fidget toys for their young clients to use during therapy both in the office and for in-school therapy sessions.

“We are grateful for this generous gift from the employees at Little Lukes,” said Margaret Barclay, executive director of Oswego Health Foundation. “Their donation is a wonderful example of how generous and kind people in our community can positively impact the lives of children in our care.”

