Local Children’s Mental Health Center Receives Support For Renovations

Oswego, NY – Oswego Health’s Child and Family Services Department recently received overwhelming support from local businesses and even through the organization’s employee giving program to fund renovations so desperately needed to its mental health and wellness facility.

Located at 98 N. Second St. in Fulton, Child and Family Services includes child/adolescent psychiatrists, psychologists, counselors, and nurses who work closely with families, empowering them to successfully support their children, both during and after treatment. The department provides a wide range of outpatient services to children aged 5-18, including medication management and therapy. They also operate school-based therapy clinics in several area school districts, including Hannibal, Fulton, and Oswego, with plans to expand to other local schools.

In 2022, Child and Family Services supported 984 children, consisting of 18,832 visits.

A total of $80,500 was raised by the Oswego Health Foundation to support the renovation of the clinic. The renovation will include the expansion of the nursing supervisor’s office, alteration of the check-in window to allow better visualization of the lobby to enhance security, new flooring, painting, and the installation of a PA system with music in some areas with the addition of white noise for the element of privacy.

Supporting the renovation project were Brookfield Renewable U.S., Stewart’s Shops, Richard S. Shineman Foundation, and the Oswego Health Employee Giving Campaign.

Brookfield Renewable U.S. donated $10,000 to the project. Mark Luciano, Stakeholder Relations Manager shares, “Brookfield proudly makes significant efforts to play an active role in our host communities. Providing valuable child and family services is a mission that is vital to Oswego County, we are very pleased that our donation will help support the clinic renovation project.”

Executive Director of the Oswego Health Foundation, Margaret Barclay shares, “Collaboration is essential to our mission and we can’t thank our local business community and our employees enough for their commitment to caring and for their support of the mental health needs of children in our community.”

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website at www.oswegohealth.org.

