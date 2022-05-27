Local Registered Nurse Receives Distinguished Scholar Award From Southern New Hampshire University

OSWEGO – As one of the major employers in the area and the largest healthcare system in the county, Oswego Health knows firsthand that a highly-educated nursing workforce strengthens the quality of care provided to patients.

In 2020, Oswego Health launched a tuition assistance program for their employees looking to advance their training as Registered Nurses. Among those who have taken advantage of the opportunity is Amber Shumway RN, BSN.

Shumway graduated in July 2021 from Southern New Hampshire University with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing but was recently notified that she was among the top students with the highest final GPA in the program and was presented with the Distinguished Scholar Award for having a 4.0 GPA.

Joining Oswego Health in 2016 as a Graduate Nurse in the Medical-Surgical Unit, Shumway has quickly advanced her career throughout the health system and worked in several departments including Surgical Services and the Fulton Urgent Care. Most recently she was promoted to RN Supervisor for Clinical Administration at Oswego Hospital.

“Amber’s commitment to caring extends beyond the hospital walls and this prestigious recognition for her hard work in the classroom, proves just that,” said Director of Nursing Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “Her dedication to the profession of nursing and patient-centered care is truly remarkable and we are very fortunate she chooses to provide local care here at Oswego Health.”

“I’m so appreciative to have the support of my colleagues as I balanced work and going back to school, and the tuition assistance program provided me the opportunity without the stress of financial burden, and for that, I am so grateful,” Shumway said.

The RN Tuition Assistance program is offered to current employees at Oswego Health looking to advance their training as Registered Nurses. New employees or those interested in working for Oswego Health are also eligible to apply at www.oswegohealth.org.

