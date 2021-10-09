OSWEGO – Lorraine A. Ladd-Falanga, RN, MSN, FNP-Cjoins The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health.

Ladd-Falanga will see patients at the center which offers leading-edge treatments including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure therapies, bioengineered tissues, and biosynthetic to reintroduce the body’s innate ability to heal.

Ladd-Falanga brings over 20 years experience to The Center for Wound Healing and is no stranger to Oswego Health.

Throughout her career, she held various positions at Oswego Hospital including being a Nurse Practitioner in the Emergency Department and serving as a Hospitalist. She’s worked throughout Central New York at the major healthcare systems and most recently was a Nurse Practitioner at Delph Health Care where she provided medical care to patients requiring admissions.

By joining The Center for Wound Healing at Oswego Health, a member of the Healogics® network, Ladd-Falanga will collaborate with a network of academic medical centers, hospitals, and thousands of professionals committed to advancing wound healing by creating, sharing, and activating wound prevention and care expertise.

This center along with only 15 others around the country recently received the President’s Circle Award, for outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. In addition, they were the recipient of the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Clinical Excellence Award and scored in the top 10% of eligible Healogics® Wound Care Centers®.

Ladd-Falanga is a New York licensed Registered Nurse, Registered Vascular Technologist and Cardiac Sonographer. She earned her Master of Science and bachelor’s degree in Nursing from SUNY Upstate Medical University.

About Healogics, Inc. ?Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s wound healing expert. Last year over 350,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of over 600 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300.

In addition to the company’s network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

