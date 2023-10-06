Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD Earns National Recognition and Two New Titles at Oswego Health

OSWEGO, NY – October 6, 2023, At Oswego Health, we care about having the best doctors when it comes to the healthcare needs of our community. One physician in particular we’d like to spotlight is Mohammad Fahad Ali, MD, who was just recognized by Becker’s Healthcare as one of the top 5 gastroenterologists to know. Dr. Ali joined the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases in March and is already making an impact here in the community.

Dr. Ali, who is currently the Director of Endoscopy, was recently appointed as Chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Director of the Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases. In this new role, Dr. Ali will assist and oversee the establishment of protocols and patient pathways related to the provision of gastroenterology services to increase efficiency. He will also serve as a mentor to our providers and staff to ensure safe, quality, and efficient care.

Oswego Health’s President & CEO, Michael C. Backus shares, “Dr. Ali has demonstrated wholeheartedly our “we care” mantra here at Oswego Health and we are confident in his leadership of the program that we will continue to increase the capacity of gastroenterology services in the community and positive patient outcomes.”

Dr. Ali is board-certified in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and was the President of the Cortland County Medical Society. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology’s Research Committee as well as their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and in 2021 he was recognized by the ACG as a Young Physician Leadership Scholar. In addition, earlier this year, Doximity, the largest community of healthcare providers in the country, ranked Dr. Ali in the top 10% for h-index, which measures both the productivity and citation impact of his research publications among peers.

Since 2013 he has published several research and scholarly articles, including on the Medium and maintains his own Medical Blog, Musings on Medicine.

The team at The Center for Gastroenterology & Metabolic Diseases offers the highest quality of care for a wide spectrum of diseases and disorders affecting the GI tract, which includes the esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, bile ducts, pancreas, intestines, colon and rectum. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ali, please call 315-312-0089.

###

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...