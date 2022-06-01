OSWEGO – Oswego Family Physicians, an affiliate of Oswego Health, was recently recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home Program.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home standards emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication, and patient involvement. It was developed to assess whether clinician practices are functioning as medical homes and recognize them for these efforts.

The NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians (ACP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and American Osteopathic Association (AOA) and others.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Oswego Family Physicians have the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

Access to high-quality, local healthcare is at the forefront of Oswego Health’s mission. In addition to Oswego Family Physicians exemplifying these high standards set forth by NCAQ for patient care, Oswego Health’s two PrimeCare locations in Fulton were also recognized early this year.

By regularly seeing a primary care provider, you can identify and control health risk factors before they become problems. Your primary care provider encourages you to take charge of your health and is a trusted partner for that care. To learn more about primary care services offered, visit oswegohealth.org.

