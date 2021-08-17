OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch this Thursday, August 19 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

On August 19 at 12:15 pm, we will discuss back to school health and safety with Dr. Christina Liepke from Port City Family Medicine, Jessica Digby and Bobbie Rae Vangorder from Oswego Family Physicians, as well as Officer Tom Grover with Oswego City Police Department.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

