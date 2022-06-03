Oswego Health Foundation Announces For Your Health 5K, Wellness Event

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation announces its 7th Annual For Your Health 5K will be held Saturday, August 13. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.

As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health relies on events such as this to support the healthcare needs and initiatives here our community. New this year, the event will focus on overall wellness and feature community partners, local vendors, and resources to help strengthen the health of the community.

In addition, the event will feature a kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the For Your Health 5K run/walk will start at 8:30 a.m. at the beautiful scenic course on the Seneca Hill campus, between Fulton and Oswego, off Route 481 on Route 45A.

Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female 5K finishers in both the walking and running divisions of the Oswego Health race. Community members can register online at https://raceroster.com/events/2022/58508/for-your-health-5k.

This year’s presenting sponsor is Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“We are excited to have the continued support of Excellus Blue Cross BlueShield and we appreciate their dedication to local healthcare services,” said Oswego Health’s Director of Business and Community Development Michele Hourigan. “This event not only promotes being healthy but is a great way for the community to come out and support the initiatives of their community healthcare system.”

“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield’s sponsorship of the 7th Annual for Your Health 5K and Wellness Event is an example of our commitment in supporting local organizations like Oswego Health that share our mission as a nonprofit health plan,” said Mark Muthumbi, regional president, Excellus BCBS.

Local businesses or organizations can also enter a team. For more information please call Michele Hourigan at 315-326-3788.

The For Your Health 5K is proud to be part of the Make it Happen 20K Race Series. Oswego Health’s race is the third race in the series. The series concludes with the Go Bucs 5K Run/Walk on October 10th.

About Oswego Health: ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego Countythe 164-bed community Oswego Hospital, Oswego Hospital, a 28-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...