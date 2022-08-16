Oswego Health Foundation Announces New Board Leadership

OSWEGO – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has announced changes to leadership within its Board of Directors.

Lifelong native and recent Exelon retiree, Pete Cullinan has been appointed as Board Chair, and CEO for CRA Medical Imaging, Mary Ann Drumm will serve as Vice Chair.

Pete Cullinan is a lifelong native of Oswego who, with his wife, Kelly, has raised a daughter, Kelsey, and a son Cole. Before his retirement at the end of 2021, he worked in the emergency planning field with a focus on nuclear plant emergency planning since 1990, first with Oswego County and most recently with Exelon at the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant. Cullinan is a 1988 graduate of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Biology. In addition to Oswego Health, he has been involved with the American Cancer Society, the American Red Cross, Operation Oswego County, and the Town of Minetto Zoning Board of Appeals. In addition to serving as Chair of the Oswego Health Foundation Board, Cullinan also serves as Secretary of the Oswego Health Board of Directors.

Since 2002, Mary Ann Drumm, Chief Executive Officer for CRA Medical Imaging, has been responsible for overseeing the radiology services at the hospitals they service, including Oswego Hospital, Crouse Hospital, along with interventional services at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Syracuse. The group is comprised of 19 radiologists, 4 midlevel providers, and 55 employees.

Other responsibilities include financial oversight of the practice, compliance and security issues, coding accuracy, and operational issues for their three outpatient offices. Drumm is personally involved in multiple community organizations including the Susan G. Komen Foundation, CNY Chapter of Medical Assistants, Medical Group Management Association, as well as the Radiology Business Manager Association. She holds credentials for Radiology Certified Coder, American Health Information Management Group, as well as credentials for Certified Coding Specialist, Physician Based, and Certified ICD 10 Trainer.

As a cancer survivor, Drumm is a mentor for Cancer Connects and a strong advocate for the Ronald McDonald House and Samaritan Center of Central New York.

The Oswego Health Foundation Board has been fortunate to have diverse representation from the community as board members throughout the years, including those in the financial sector, healthcare, higher education, economic development as well as business owners.

The 2022-24 Oswego Health Foundation Board of Directors consists of: Peter Cullinan, Chair; Mary Ann Drumm, Vice Chair; Mark Slayton, Treasurer; Katie Toomey, Secretary; Ed Alberts; Julia Burns; Rachael A. Dator; Michael Harlovic, President & CEO Oswego Health; Tara FitzGibbons; Craig Fitzpatrick; John F. Sharkey IV; Heather Sunser.

To learn more about the Foundation, please visit www.oswegohealth.org/foundation

