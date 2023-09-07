Oswego Health Foundation Welcomes New Board Members

Oswego, NY – The Oswego Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the health system, has welcomed two new members within its Board of Directors, William W. Crist and Tom Roman.

William W. Crist (Bill) has called the Oswego area home since his early teens. He has over 40 years of experience in education – from classroom teacher to superintendent of schools. Bill recently retired in July 2023 from the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Syracuse. Crist remains active throughout the community serving on several nonprofit and volunteer boards in the area including the United Way of Greater Oswego County, Weston T Hyde Education Foundation, ARISE Advisory Board, BSA-Longhouse Council, Oswego Country Club Board of Directors, and is Chairman of the Sanctuary Advisory Board for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary (NOAA).

Crist has been married to his childhood sweetheart, Carol, who has spent her career as a nurse at Oswego Health, and the couple have two adult children and one grandchild.

Tom Roman is the Senior Vice President and Chief Lending Officer of Fulton Savings Bank where he is responsible for setting strategic direction and oversight for the management and development of all commercial and residential real estate and consumer lending areas.

His banking career spans nearly 30 years throughout New York State, primarily serving the Central New York region. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Senior Commercial Banking Relationship Manager with NBT Bank and previously served as Vice President in the commercial banking divisions of Citizens Bank and Key Bank.

Roman is actively involved throughout the community and serves as President and Board Member for the Oswego Minor Hockey Association, is the Founder/Coordinator of the Mary Gosek Girl Power Hockey Tournament, a Parish Council Member and Trustee for Christ the Good Shepherd in Oswego, and a Board Member for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Syracuse.

Roman and his wife Lisa, along with their three children are lifelong residents of the City of Oswego.

Oswego Health Foundation Board Chair, Peter Cullinan says, “Bill and Tom know the greater Oswego community incredibly well and have a broad range of experience. We value the awareness and understanding they bring to support the mission of Oswego Health.”

Rolling off the Oswego Health Foundation Board after a two-year term are Craig Fitzpatrick and Ed Alberts. President & CEO of Oswego Health, Michael Backus, shares, “On behalf of our Board of Directors and senior leadership team, we’d like to thank both Craig and Ed for their service. Their leadership and guidance have helped transform local healthcare in our community.”

The Oswego Health Foundation Board has been fortunate to have diverse representation from the community as board members throughout the years, including those in the financial sector, healthcare, higher education, economic development, and business owners. The 2023-2024 Oswego Health Foundation Board of Directors consists of: Peter Cullinan, Chair; Mary Ann Drumm, Vice Chair; Mark Slayton, Treasurer; Katie Toomey, Secretary; Michael Backus, President & CEO Oswego Health; Julia Burns; Bill Crist; Rachael A. Dator; Tara FitzGibbons; Tom Roman; John F. Sharkey IV; Heather Sunser.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

