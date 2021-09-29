OSWEGO – The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents in our community.

On October 13, Oswego Health will host a free hernia screening exam, with diagnosis and treatment plan recommendations at their Center for Surgical Services at the Seneca Hill Health Center in Oswego between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Patients attending the free hernia screening clinic will meet with Jeffrey W. Strain, MD, FACS, FASMB.

Dr. Strain is trained and board-certified in the areas of bariatric surgery, general surgery, and endocrine surgery with over a decade of experience in complex laparoscopy and minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Strain earned his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, OH in 1992 and his Bachelor of Arts with a major in Psychology and Biology from the University of Rochester in NY in 1987. Also, Strain completed an extensive post-graduate training program which consisted of a Laparoscopic Surgery Fellow – Colorectal Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center in 2001; a Registrar – Cardiothoracic Surgery at Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, Australia in 2000; Senior Registrar – General Surgery at Royal Perth Hospital in Perth, Australia in 2000; Endocrine Surgery Fellow at Mount Hospital in Perth, Australia in 1998; Chief Resident – General Surgery at the University Hospitals of Cleveland in 1997; Resident – General Surgery at the University Hospitals of Cleveland in 1996.

Advanced registration is required for the October 13th clinic. Patients can call 315-342-6771 or schedule an appointment at www.oswegohealth.org/screening.

