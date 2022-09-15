OSWEGO – Oswego Health makes it a priority to recognize staff for their hard work and commitment to the organization and its patients. One key staff member who continues to shine and has truly stepped up is Sarah Morse, BSN, RN, CCRN.

Morse has been promoted to Director of ICU & Respiratory Therapy. Morse started at Oswego Health as an RN in the Intensive Care Unit in 2010. There she spent nine years caring for critically ill patients throughout the community. In 2019 she started a new track as a Clinical Trainer, before transitioning to Clinical Admin Clinical Trainer and Staff Educator in 2020.

Morse has been instrumental in training clinical staff at Oswego Hospital and has served as mentor to so many. Most recently she was pivotal in onboarding seventeen graduate nurses.

“Throughout the pandemic, Sarah has proven to be not only a remarkable RN and educator but a leader who has continuously stepped up and often one who took on additional shifts in the ICU to help her colleagues,” said Director of Nursing Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “We’re so proud of her accomplishments and look forward to continuing to see her grow here at Oswego Health.”

