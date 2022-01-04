Oswego Health Recognizes Community Leaders

OSWEGO – As a health system, Oswego Health values teamwork, communication, compassion, quality of care, and ownership.

Annually at the Oswego Health Foundation Gala, Oswego Health would recognize local leaders including physicians and business partners who demonstrate a commitment to improving the community and its residents. Though the 3rd Annual Gala was postponed due to COVID-19, Oswego Health would like to recognize three distinct community leaders, Dr. Robert Morgan, Dr. Corliss Varnum, and Pathfinder Bank.

Oswego Health is honored to present Dr. Robert Morgan with the 2020-21 Health System Champion Award for his dedication and commitment to not only his patients, this community but for being such an advocate for the organization.

His career started at Oswego Hospital when he was just a teenager working in the hospital lab. He later went on to pursue his medical degree in 1983 from Upstate Medical University. In 1985 he returned to Oswego Hospital and served as an Emergency Room Physician before completing his family practice residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1986.

He has been a part of this community as a family practice provider for 36 years and a part of the medical staff since 1986. His passion for helping others extends far beyond his practice walls as Morgan is actively involved with the Maritime Museum, he serves as Medical Director for the Oswego, Hannibal, and Fulton School Districts as well as CiTi BOCES, and he and his wife Anne volunteer countless hours every year to many local nonprofits.

In October of 2018, we were proud to welcome Oswego Family Physicians to the Physician Care PC here at Oswego Health, serving as the model practice as we continue to expand our primary care footprint throughout the county.

The Community Physician Award recognizes a dedicated physician whose skills in their clinical practice align with the mission, vision, and values of Oswego Health. Oswego Health is proud to recognize Dr. Corliss A. Varnum for his dedication to this community.

Varnum is personable, honest, dedicated, and present for his patients. It’s evident in the long hours he keeps, the time spent on individualized care, and the relationships he’s built throughout the years.

Born in the Catskills, Varnum first called Oswego “home” when he attended SUNY Oswego in 1979 to earn his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He then pursued his medical degree and graduated with honors from New York Medical College in 1983. He completed an internship with Lancaster General Hospital in 1984 as well as a Family Practice Residency in 1986.

Returning to Oswego, Varnum was eager to begin practicing family medicine and in 1987 established his first practice. This practice was originally an office building on West Utica Street, which he shared with Dr. Selma Sheridan. Shortly thereafter he built Port City Family Medicine, a staple practice in Oswego for countless residents and families over the years. In addition, Oswego Health recognizes Pathfinder Bank with the Community Partner Award.

The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. Pathfinder Bank has been serving Central New York since 1859, and its commitment to customer service and community involvement has been strong for over 159 years.

An organization that understands what it means to give back to the community, Pathfinder Bank even instills a culture of philanthropy and volunteerism throughout their organization as they encourage its employees to take an active role in supporting the communities in which they live and work. Pathfinder Bank was an early supporter of The Campaign for Oswego Health, donating $250,000, signifying its conviction that the health system is providing the community with access to safe, modern, and high-quality medical services and programs.

Pathfinder Bank also has a substantial impact on the community with its nine, full-service office locations in its market area that encompasses Oswego and Onondaga Counties. The bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). For more information about the Oswego Health Foundation, call 315-326-3473 or visit oswegohealth.org.

