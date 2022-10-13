Oswego Health Staff Recognized For Making Impact In Local Care

OSWEGO – As the largest health system in Oswego County, with over 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the value of recognizing staff for the care they provide and the local impact they have. No matter the job title, every employee plays a pivotal role when it comes to patient care.

The iCare Award was established to allow employees to nominate one another as well as accept nominations from patients directly, to recognize staff for going above and beyond and making an impact.

For September, Oswego Health recognized Melissa Barrett, RN, Michael Richmond, RN, Lauren Moshier, and Mark Dal, PT.

Melissa Barrett has been a Registered Nurse since 2022. She first joined the organization in 2013 as part of Oswego Health Home Care where she worked for three years. In 2016 she returned to the Oswego Health family and is making an impact in ASU/PACU. Her colleagues nominated her for an iCare Award as they describe Melissa as someone who is not only a team player but someone always willing to go above and beyond.

“When you’re a part of a great team, you can do anything,” said Michael Richmond, RN as he accepted his iCare Award. “It truly makes all the difference.”

Michael joined Oswego Health in May 2022 after previously working in Syracuse and he’s already making an impact. He explained that he appreciates the team environment and how willing everyone steps up.

Though he’s only been a part of the Oswego Health team for a few months, Michael has already received multiple nominations for the iCare Award. Our patients appreciate and recognize his genuine kindness and his team in the Medical Surgical Unit couldn’t agree more.

Lauren Moshier started in 2016 as a Patient Access Representative in Registration before she transitioned to be the Medical Imaging Assistant in 2021. Lauren always greets patients with a smile and personifies teamwork and compassion.

We just love hearing from our patients on ways that our employees have made a difference and Mark Dal, PT of Oswego Health Home Care is an employee who truly makes an impact. Mark has been with Oswego Health since 2008 providing physical therapy for patients in the comfort of their homes.

A recent patient shared as part of his nomination, “Mr. Dal’s approach to the complex challenges which I present is always creative, effective, and humanely delivered. He encourages me to never give up and always give it ‘my all.'”

These four employees exemplify what it means to provide care that makes an impact and Oswego Health appreciates the fact they choose to provide local care that matters.

