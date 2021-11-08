Oswego Health Welcomes Gastroenterologist Suri Karthikeyan

OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes experienced gastroenterologist Suri Karthikeyan, MD, to its medical staff.

Dr. Karthikeyan joins the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases and Ajoy Roy, MD, whose office is in Suite 400 of the Seneca Hill Health Services Center.

Karthikeyan has nearly 30 years of experience treating a variety of gastroenterology diseases in addition to performing advanced endoscopy procedures.

Earning his medical degree at Madras Medical College, located in Chennai, India, Karthikeyan has quite an extensive clinical background including Resident in Internal Medicine at various NHS hospitals in the UK and obtained specialist certification in Internal Medicine, MRCP(UK) by the Royal College of Physicians of the United Kingdom, followed by Residency in Gastroenterology in Leicester.

Subsequently he pursued an Internal Medicine Residency and Gastroenterology Fellowship at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, and obtained specialist certifications in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology, FRCP(C) by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada followed by board certifications in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology by the American board of Internal Medicine.

For the past 26 years, he has been in private practice in both New London, Connecticut, and Rochester, NY from 2001-2020. In addition to clinical work, Karthikeyan has been very involved in teaching medical students and medical residents at the University of Rochester and Unity Hospital of Rochester. Karthikeyan is board certified in Gastroenterology and is a member of American College of Gastroenterology.

“The Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases at Oswego Health has a great reputation, and I am very honored to join Dr. Roy and provide care here in the community,” said Karthikeyan when asked why he chose Oswego Health.

Karthikeyan is now accepting new patients. For more information, please call the Center for Gastroenterology and Metabolic Diseases at 315-312-0089.

