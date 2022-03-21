OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Friday, March 25 at 1:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about colon health and screening options. We will talk about colon health with gastroenterologist Dr. Suri Karthikeyan, primary care physician Dr. Douglas Guenter, and Carolyn Handville with OCO Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific questions during the Facebook Live session.

