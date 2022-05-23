OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Wednesday, May 25 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about mental health and wellness.

We will talk about ways to improve your mental health and wellness with Dr. Omar Colon and Amanda LeBeau, LMHC.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific questions during the Facebook Live session.

