OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s next A Healthier You virtual event series will launch Friday, February 25 at 12:15 p.m.

Every month we will feature a health topic and experts from Oswego Health and other community partners will join a Facebook Live Q&A session to address specific ways the community can live a healthy lifestyle.

We have gathered a group of experts to answer all your questions about way to improve your overall health and have a healthy heart.

We will talk about heart health with cardiologist Dr. Thomas Grady, Center for Weight Loss & Surgery dietician Ali Olsen and Trish Levine with the Oswego YMCA.

Questions can be submitted in advance to [email protected] or certainly individuals can ask their specific question during the Facebook Live session.

