OSWEGO – As the demand for talented, healthcare workers rises across the country, and even during some of the most trying times in healthcare, The Manor at Seneca Hill continued to offer their internal training program to help retain staff, while advancing their career.

Current employees of the skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level.

On Friday, June 11, The Manor held a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of five new CNAs: Michelle Bowman, Makayla Jackson, Eryka Bartlett, Alyssa Robinson, and Vanna Ellis.

“We are very proud of our employees for their commitment to providing quality care for our residents and taking the initiative to advance their career,” said Jason Santiago, Chief Operating Officer, The Manor at Seneca Hill.

The Manor at Seneca Hill has earned a 5-star rating for quality and a 5-star rating overall by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

