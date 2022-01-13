The Manor At Seneca Hill Graduates Three Certified Nursing Assistants

OSWEGO – The Manor at Seneca Hill makes starting a career in healthcare easy with on-the-job training and a paid certification program.

Employees of the 5-star rated skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). The program consists of 240 hours of clinical, class, and lab training. Participants not only have to pass a written test but also a clinical skills test at that state level. The average cost of certification is $2,000 and The Manor provides this at no cost for anyone interested in beginning their career in healthcare.

Three new employees took advantage of the paid training and recently graduated from the program including, Cheryl Goewey, Daija Doran, and Miranda Sanderson.

“I am pleased to have these employees pass their CNA certification exam,” shared Chief Operating Officer for The Manor Jason Santiago. “Recruitment continues to be a critically important part of our mission at The Manor and we will be offering CNA classes throughout the year as part of our continued commitment to providing quality care that our residents deserve.”

The Manor is still recruiting for CNAs as they begin to plan for their next six-week paid training program, which is set to begin January 31st. To learn more or to register for the course, call 315-349-5300 or visit www.oswegohealth.org/cna. Upon completion, employees are eligible for full-time employment and a $3,500 sign-on bonus.

About Oswego Health: ?The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system that was established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 164-bed community hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services; and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, urology, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health, please visit our website www.oswegohealth.org.

