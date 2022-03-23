OSWEGO – As one of the major employers in the area and the largest healthcare system in the county, Oswego Health knows firsthand that a highly-educated nursing workforce strengthens the quality of care provided to patients.

In 2020, Oswego Health launched a tuition assistance program for their employees looking to advance their training as Registered Nurses. Among those who have taken advantage of the opportunity is Jill Cali, RN, BSN.

Cali believes that continuing education is key to providing care for the community and further enhances your skillset as a leader in healthcare. Cali recently graduated in December 2021 from Post University with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Cali has worn many hats at Oswego Health where she began her nursing career as a Nurse Aide in Pediatrics in 2001. She continued her training and was licensed by New York State as a Registered Nurse in 2003. From there she transferred into the Surgical Services department and also works as RN Supervisor for Clinical Administration.

“We could not be prouder of Jill for continuing her education and training,” said Director of Nursing Melissa Purtell, RN, BSN, MSN. “Her dedication and commitment to the profession of nursing and patient-centered care is truly remarkable and we are very fortunate to have her at Oswego Health.”

The RN Tuition Assistance program is offered to current employees at Oswego Health looking to advance their training as Registered Nurses. New employees or those interested in working for Oswego Health are also eligible to apply at www.oswegohealth.org.

“I’ve always wanted to go back to school, and this program has provided me the opportunity without the stress or financial burden to follow,” Cali said. missing or outdated ad config



Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...