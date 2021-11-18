OSWEGO – Oswego Health welcomes Valerie Pirro to the healthcare system as a new Physician Assistant for the Center for Cardiology.

There she will provide comprehensive cardiac care alongside Thomas Grady, Jr., MD, David Bass, DO, FACC, David Downey, PA, Michael Carey, PA, and Carrie Marlow, PA.

Pirro previously was an EMT-Basic for the Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps, where her passion and drive for helping others began.

Pirro is well-rounded in cardiology and had clinical rotations in pediatrics, internal medicine, behavioral medicine, emergency medicine, women’s health, and general surgery. She studied at Le Moyne College where she earned both her Bachelor of Science in Biology in May 2019 and Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in August 2021.

