Page Transportation, Inc. Holds Hiring Event in Fulton on March 20

OSWEGO COUNTY – Page Transportation Inc. will hold a hiring event at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20 at Oswego County Workforce NY, 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

The trucking company has an immediate need to fill several positions, including local CDL-A drivers at their Oswego, N.Y. location, and level A, B and C mechanics, a welder/fabricator, and a parts department associate at their Weedsport, N.Y. location.

“Page is a family-owned and -operated company with a lot of diversity in the transportation industry and the bulk handling of materials, everything from transport to the warehousing needs of our respective customers,” said North Regional Manager Brad Stevens. “Class A drivers work onsite at Novelis, are home every day and receive performance-based pay. Benefits include health insurance after 60 days, 401k plans to qualified employees and paid holidays and vacation time.

“All prospective employees are subject to pre-employment drug screening. Drivers must have valid class A license with a clean history and possess an up-to-date medical card. No driving experience is required. We believe in hiring local talent and offering training and support.”

All driver positions are full-time, working various shifts and schedules with overtime paid at time and a half. The wage rate varies from $17 to $18.75 per hour with a 60-day review and a potential pay increase. Benefits such as health insurance, dental, vision and holiday pay are offered, along with PTO after 60 days. A 401K retirement plan and profit-sharing are also offered.

Applicants may send their resumes to Eric Ingersoll at [email protected] in advance of the event. Contact Oswego County Workforce NY at 315-591-9000 to sign up for the event.

