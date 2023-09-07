Astor: Pet Of The Week

OSWEGO, NY– A lil bit of this calico, a lil bit of that tabby… swirl it all together and you get Astor! She’s the perfect recipe for sassy and sweet. And she’s here for all the love.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
Franjean
Madmartigan
Alvin
Simon
Arty Nyx
Kookoo
Whiskey
Sangria
Tequila
Martini
Grace
Milo
Blackberry
Raspberry
Elora