Blair: Pet of the Week

Oswego – 1/1/2023, Not to be left out, it’s Blair from our spooky kitten bunch. She could be a witch and put a spell on us– we love her so much! Blair is 3 months old, vaccinated, and ready to be adopted.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/blair-kitten

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...