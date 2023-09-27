Duncan: Pet of the Week

Oswego, NY – Isn’t he just “a-peel-ing”? Duncan certainly is the cutest banana of the bunch! He’s about 4 months old, neutered and ready for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/duncan-kitten

