LaGraf’s Pub & Grill To Host Paws & Pancakes Fundraiser

OSWEGO – LaGraf’s Pub & Grill will host Paws & Pancakes, a breakfast fundraiser to benefit The Oswego County Humane Society on Saturday, October 1 from 8 to 11 a.m.

Breakfast will include all of your favorite foods to fill your plate and coffee by Khepera Coffee. The Oswego County Humane Society will also accept monetary donations and supplies for the pet food pantry which is open to low income county residents in need.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.oswegohumane.org/events or by calling the office at 315-207-1070.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81. Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

