OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host a Mutt Putt Golf Tournament at Battle Island on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

This traditional captain & crew style tournament will offer a variety of ways to win. Once finished, golfers will head to the club house for Yappy Hour to socialize with friends featuring music, food, raffles, and more. Yappy hour tickets are available for non-golfers for $25.

To register a team, purchase Yappy Hour tickets, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, call the office at 315-207-1070.

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education… Because people and pets are good for each other. The Oswego County Humane Society is designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau: 06-70-81. Our registration number with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is RR239.

